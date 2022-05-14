'Lions move on...': Akbaruddin Owaisi reacts to Sena's outcry over Aurangabad visit

Follow us on Image Source : @IMAKBAROWAISI Akbaruddin Owaisi's visit to the tomb of Aurangzeb at Khuldabad

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, who made the headlines for his visit to the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, reacted to ruling Shiv Sena's uproar and said, "Let the dogs bark... lions move on by ignoring them..."

The Shiv Sena on Friday said AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's visit to the tomb of Aurangzeb at Khuldabad was aimed at vitiating the atmosphere of Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena MP and party spokesperson Sanjay Raut said Aurangzeb fought against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and after his death with the Marathas for 25 years. "He was an aggressor who invaded Maharashtra and destroyed its temples," Raut told reporters.

He added that by offering namaz at Aurangzeb's tomb, the Owaisi brothers (Akbaruddin and Asaduddin) were challenging Maharashtra.

"Owaisi brothers are doing politics with an aim to vitiate the atmosphere of Maharashtra. We have accepted this challenge. We buried Aurangzeb in this soil. His (Aurangzeb) followers, who want to do politics, will meet the same fate in Maharashtra.

Aurangzeb, considered the last effective Mughal emperor, ruled for nearly 49 years until his death in 1707. In the last two decades of his rule, he shifted his focus on the Deccan which brought him in direct conflict with the Marathas. Accused of being a bigot and a religious fanatic, Aurangzeb had ordered the execution of Sambhaji, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

BJP vs Congress in AIMIM's story

Talking to reporters, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said, "Akbaruddin Owaisi knows that there is a weak government in Maharashtra and nobody can even touch him (even after visiting the tomb).

This is the true Hindutva of this government!" Later, he also tweeted saying, "I appeal to the police to stay away for 10 minutes. And after that, if we do not send him (Owaisi) to Aurangzeb, then we are not the true soldiers of Shivaji Maharaj."

Maharashtra Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant took a swipe at the BJP for demanding action against Owaisi.

"BJP leaders should explain under which section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) can a person be booked for visiting a grave," Sawant said.

He demanded to know what action was against BJP veteran L K Advani for visiting the grave of Jinnah in Pakistan. "Also, what action was taken against Nitish Kumar for visiting Jinnah's tomb?" he asked.

