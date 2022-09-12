'Not because of neglect from NCP, just washroom break': Ajit Pawar on walking off stage during party meet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Among those who addressed the eighth national convention of the party held in Delhi on Sunday were senior leaders P C Chacko, Chhagan Bhujbal, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Amol Kolhe and Fouzia Khan.

Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's former Deputy Chief Minister, on Monday clarified that he was not unhappy with his National Congress Party, and added that his party has not neglected him.

Pawar had earlier made headlines when he walked off the stage during NCP's national convention, prompting reports of neglect from his party. The NCP leader clarified that he had only gotten off the stage for a washroom break.

"My party has never neglected me. I am not angry or disappointed with the party leadership. It has given me key posts. I was made deputy chief minister, leader of opposition (in the Assembly)," the Baramati MLA told reporters here.

Pawar, nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, had left the stage on Sunday when attendees were demanding that he speak. It was speculated that the LoP was having a cold war with NCP Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil.

Refuting such talk, the former deputy CM said, "I was sitting on the stage since morning. It is natural for a human being to feel the need to go to the washroom. But the media blew it out of proportion.”

Among those who addressed the eighth national convention of the party held in Delhi on Sunday were senior leaders P C Chacko, Chhagan Bhujbal, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Amol Kolhe and Fouzia Khan.

The loudest cheers came for Ajit Pawar when Sule praised his handling of the finance ministry in Maharashtra during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Ajit Pawar, considered the heir apparent in the NCP, was missing when his name was called out as the penultimate speaker before the NCP supremo made his concluding remarks.

