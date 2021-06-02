Wednesday, June 02, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Air quality in Delhi to be moderate for next 3 days

Air quality in Delhi to be moderate for next 3 days

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of IMD, the predominant pollutant will be PM10. The strong surface winds are favourable for raising dust locally and for transporting of dust from nearby region.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: June 02, 2021 17:22 IST
National Weather Forecasting Centre, Air quality, Delhi, national capital, moderate category, weath
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Air quality in Delhi to be moderate for next 3 days.

 

The Union Ministry of Earth Sciences said on Wednesday that the air quality in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi is likely to remain in the 'moderate' category for the next three days from June 2 to June 4.

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the predominant pollutant will be PM10. The strong surface winds are favourable for raising dust locally and for transporting of dust from nearby region.

The air quality is likely to drop to the 'poor' category from June 7.

On Thursday, the predominant surface wind is likely to come from the southwest/west with a wind speed 10-20 kmph, with the possibility of partly cloudy sky and very light rain/thundershower.

Also Read: At 17.6 deg C, Delhi records lowest ever temperature in June

Also Read: Delhi records lowest mean max temp since 2008; no heatwave at Safdarjung in pre-monsoon period: IMD

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X