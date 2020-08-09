Image Source : PTI Will speak to Boeing to examine crashed Air India aircraft's defects: DGCA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation will be contacting Boeing to get to the bottom of any defects in the aircraft which crashed at the Kozhikode airport day before yesterday. Anil Kumar, DG, DGCA, has said that aeronautics major Boeing will be contacted to examine the aircraft's original equipment and to check for any defects.

He also said that Soon DGCA will have all transcripts from recovered black boxes.

"Soon we will have all transcripts from recovered black boxes. We are also going to talk to Boeing to examine aircraft’s original equipment & check for defects. Only after conducting a thorough & unbiased probe, can we tell what exactly happened," said Anil Kumar.

As many as eighteen people, including the two pilots flying the plane, died in the unfortunate accident as the plane overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode airport and plunged 35 feet into a valley.

