Air India cancels Delhi-Tel Aviv flights amid escalating Hamas offensive in Israel

Israel-Palestine crisis: Air India today (October 7) cancelled its flight from the national capital to Tel Aviv amid the Israeli city coming under attack by Hamas group. The full-service carrier operates five weekly flights to Tel Aviv. The service is on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

An airline spokesperson said flight AI 139 from the national capital to Tel Aviv on Saturday and the return flight AI 140 have been cancelled in the interests and safety of passengers and crew. AI 139 flight was scheduled at 1535 hours (India time), and the return flight from Tel Aviv was at 2210 hours (Israel time) on Saturday.

The time difference between Delhi and Tel Aviv is around 0230 hours. According to the Air India spokesperson, passengers are being extended all support as per their requirements.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with Israel after Hamas militants launched an attack on the country. Modi condemned it as "terrorist attacks" in Israel as its leader Benjamin Netanyahu said the country is at war.

The Gaza-based terror group launched an unprecedented assault on Israel on Saturday morning, firing thousands of rockets and sending gunmen into Israeli communities by land, sea and air, killing at least 40 people and injuring hundreds, The Times of Israel reported.

The multi-pronged attack, coming a day after Israel marked the 50th anniversary of the surprise invasion on Yom Kippur, appeared to have caught the Israeli military and security forces completely by surprise.

Hamas gunmen overran at least one military base and gunmen were moving through Israeli border communities, killing and capturing residents, apparently with little resistance from Israeli forces, residents were quoted as saying by the Israeli daily.

