AIIMS races ahead of Oxford, Cambridge in rankings for best medical schools in the world

Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has moved past prestigious institutes in the rankings for best medical schools in the world. According to tthe CEOWORLD magazine, AIIMS stood 23rd in the list, securing of 86.38.

The US-based Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine ranked first with the highest score of 99.06, followed by Harvard Medical School, Perelman School of Medicine, and NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

UK-based Oxford University Medical School secured a score of 86.02 to rank 24th, followed by Cincinnati College of Medicine (85.08) and University of Cambridge School of Clinical Medicine (84.96).

Meanwhile, more medical schools from India made it to the list. Pune-based Armed Forces Medical College came 34th with a score of 83.04. Christian Medical College from Vellore stood 49th with a score of 80.83.

Pondicherry-based JIPMER ranked 59th while Medical College Chennai stood at 64th and IMS BHU Varanasi at 72nd position.

Sharing the rankings, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said it was a "proud moment" for every Indian as six Indian Medical Colleges found a place in list of 100 best medical colleges of the world in 2021.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for leading India is on the path of becoming the best in terms of medical infrastructure.

