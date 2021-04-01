Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express train suspended for a month from April 2 due to surge in covid cases

Image Source : PTI Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express train services will remain suspended for a month w.e.f April 2.

Indian Railways has temporarily suspended services of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Ahmedabad Tejas express train no. 80902-80901 w.e.f April 2, 2021 for a period of one month, due to rise in Covid-19 cases.

In its notice, the Railways said, "keeping in view the rising COVID-19 cases and in the larger public interest, it has been decided to suspend the services of train no. 80902/82901 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Ahmedabad Tejas Express with effect from April 2, 2021 for a period of one month."

"IRCTC is committed in its endeavour to ensure highest standard of safe, comfortable journey of rail passengers," it added.

