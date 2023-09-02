Saturday, September 02, 2023
     
  Aditya-L1 launch LIVE updates: India's first mission to Sun all set to launch in Sriharikota today
Aditya-L1 launch LIVE updates: India's first mission to Sun all set to launch in Sriharikota today

Aditya-L1 ISRO Mission LIVE updates: Aditya-L1 is India's first solar space observatory and will be launched by the PSLV-C57. It will carry seven different payloads to have a detailed study of the sun, four of which will observe the light from the sun.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Sriharikota (AP) Updated on: September 02, 2023 7:19 IST
Image Source : ISRO (TWITTER) PSLV-C57- Aditya-L1 Mission

Aditya-L1 ISRO Mission LIVE updates: Shifting focus to its next space odyssey after successfully placing a lander on the moon's uncharted South Pole region, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set for the country's maiden solar mission- Aditya-L1. The launch of the sun mission is scheduled for Saturday at 11:50 am from the launch pad at Sriharikota, with the launch rehearsal and vehicle internal checks all being completed. Aditya-L1 is India's first solar space observatory and will be launched by the PSLV-C57. It will carry seven different payloads to have a detailed study of the sun, four of which will observe the light from the sun and the other three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields. The largest and technically most challenging payload on Aditya-L1 is the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph or VELC. VELC was integrated, tested, and calibrated at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics’ CREST (Centre for Research and Education in Science Technology) campus in Hosakote in collaboration with ISRO.

Live updates :Aditya-L1 launch

  • Sep 02, 2023 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Pune-based IUCAA scientists behind Aditya L1's SUIT payload | DEETS

    Two scientists from Pune's prestigious Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) on Friday said they were eagerly awaiting the results of one of the main payloads they are associated with of Aditya L1, which will be launched by PSLV-C57 rocket on September 2 at 11:50 AM. Aditya L1, the first mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation to study the sun, carries seven payloads, four of which will observe the light from the sun and the remaining three will measure insitu parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields. Durgesh Tripathi and AN Ramaprakash, who have dedicated the past 10 years to develop the Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT), one of the main payloads on the Aditya-L1 mission, told PTI they were "very excited". "It all started in 2013 after ISRO announced its mission to study the sun. I then spoke to my colleague A N Ramprakash, who is also a professor at IUCAA. We began working on the project and wrote proposals to numerous colleagues from different institutes, seeking their collaboration," Tripathi said. "Our journey to develop SUIT started with building a team of experts. Along the way, we even recruited students and post-doctoral fellows, provided training to them, and made some hires as per the project's requirements. Now, SUIT is ready and fitted onto Aditya-L1. We now eagerly await the results," he added.

  • Sep 02, 2023 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Aditya-L1 is India's 1st solar space observatory and to be launched by PSLV-C57 today

    The largest and technically most challenging payload on Aditya-L1 is the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph or VELC. VELC was integrated, tested, and calibrated at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics’ CREST (Centre for Research and Education in Science Technology) campus in Hosakote in collaboration with ISRO.

     

  • Sep 02, 2023 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Aditya-L1 to be live-streamed at Hyderabad's BM Birla Planetarium

    The launch of the country's maiden solar mission- Aditya-L1 will be streamed live at B M Birla Planetarium on Saturday in the city, an official said here.Citizens will get to witness the live streaming (online) of the launch of Aditya-L1 on Saturday in the BM Birla Planetarium. A science talk on the ‘Sun and Aditya-L1 mission’ will also be held, Director of BM Birla Science Centre and Planetarium KG Kumar said on Friday.

     

  • Sep 02, 2023 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Everybody on Earth is counting on technology: Chris Hadfield, Ex-Commander of International Space Station

  • Sep 02, 2023 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Ex-Commander of International Space Station & author of Apollo Murders, Chris Hadfield speaks on India's space missions

  • Sep 02, 2023 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    When & where to watch LIVE streaming of Aditya-L1 mission launch today?

    READ: ISRO's Aditya L1 Mission Live Stream: When and where to watch? All details

  • Sep 02, 2023 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Weather is favourable for Aditya-L1 mission as of now

    The weather is favourable for Aditya-L1 mission and the temperature is around 34.1 degrees Celsius, wind speed is 0.3 meter per second.

    (REPORT: T RAGHAVAN)

     

  • Sep 02, 2023 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Visuals from Satish Dhawan Space Centre ahead of launch of Aditya-L1 mission

  • Sep 02, 2023 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Aditya-L1 will neither land on Sun nor approach Sun any closer

  • Sep 02, 2023 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Know some interesting facts about Aditya-L1 mission

    Aditya-L1 will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrangian Point 1 (or L1), which is 1.5 million km away from the Earth in the direction of the sun. It is expected to cover the distance in four months' time.

    READ: ISRO all set for Aditya-L1 launch, shares quick facts about it: Check here

     

  • Sep 02, 2023 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Aditya-L1 Mission to be launched today by ISRO from Sriharikota

  • Sep 02, 2023 6:29 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    23 students of Punjab government schools to witness Aditya L1 launch in Sriharikota

    As many as 23 students of Punjab government schools Friday took a flight from here to Sriharikota to attend ISRO's Aditya L1 launch event. As India aims for the Sun on Saturday with its maiden solar expedition, ISRO's PSLV C57 will carry the Aditya L1 mission on a 125-day voyage to the Sun. The 23. 10 hour countdown for the launch commenced at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, ISRO said. Students of Punjab government schools took a flight from here on Friday to witness the launch event. Punjab School Education minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Friday that the state government will bear all the expenses of the students visiting Sriharikota in Andhra. Bains said this step was aimed at raising the interest of governemnt school students in science.

  • Sep 02, 2023 6:23 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Aditya L1: Study of solar quakes must as they affect geomagnetic field, says IIA scientist

    Ahead of India's Aditya-L1 solar mission, a top scientist said the monitoring of the Sun on a 24-hour basis is a must to study solar quakes which can alter the geomagnetic fields of earth. The Aditya-L1 mission to study the Sun is slated to be launched at 11.50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport on Saturday. Explaining the need to study the Sun, Professor and In-Charge Scientist at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Dr R Ramesh told PTI that just as there are earthquakes on Earth, there are something called solar quakes - called as Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) - on the surface of the Sun. In this process, millions and millions of tons of solar materials are thrown into the interplanetary space, he said, adding these CMEs can travel at a speed of approximately 3,000 km per second. "Some of the CMEs can also be directed towards the Earth. The fastest CME can reach near Earth space in approximately 15 hours," Dr Ramesh pointed out.

     

  • Sep 02, 2023 6:22 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    System Engineering Group Head & Mechanical systems designer explains functioning of VELC payload for Aditya-L1 mission

