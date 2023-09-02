Aditya-L1 launch LIVE updates: India's first mission to Sun all set to launch in Sriharikota today

Two scientists from Pune's prestigious Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) on Friday said they were eagerly awaiting the results of one of the main payloads they are associated with of Aditya L1, which will be launched by PSLV-C57 rocket on September 2 at 11:50 AM. Aditya L1, the first mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation to study the sun, carries seven payloads, four of which will observe the light from the sun and the remaining three will measure insitu parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields. Durgesh Tripathi and AN Ramaprakash, who have dedicated the past 10 years to develop the Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT), one of the main payloads on the Aditya-L1 mission, told PTI they were "very excited". "It all started in 2013 after ISRO announced its mission to study the sun. I then spoke to my colleague A N Ramprakash, who is also a professor at IUCAA. We began working on the project and wrote proposals to numerous colleagues from different institutes, seeking their collaboration," Tripathi said. "Our journey to develop SUIT started with building a team of experts. Along the way, we even recruited students and post-doctoral fellows, provided training to them, and made some hires as per the project's requirements. Now, SUIT is ready and fitted onto Aditya-L1. We now eagerly await the results," he added.