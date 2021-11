Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday wrote a letter to the lower house Speaker, Om Birla requesting him to initiate the process of appointment of the Deputy Speaker as it would help the Speaker in the smooth conduct of business in the House.

Chowdhary also requested the House to unanimously pass a condolence resolution for farmers who lost their lives during farmer agitation.

