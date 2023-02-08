Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calls BJP MPs 'chamche' of PM Modi | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday took a jibe at the BJP MPs and called them 'chamche' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters after PM Modi's address in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "All (BJP MPs) clapped on PM's misleading speech. After PM went (from Lok Sabha) all 'Chamche' also went and due to that the minimum strength that is required to run a House couldn't be met & hence the House was adjourned. It shows government's incompetence."

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also spoke to media after PM Modi's speech and said, "PM gave a good speech but he didn't answer any of the questions that were asked by the Opposition."

"It (PM's speech) was nothing but repetitive, rhetorical and filled with satire on Opposition. Heckling the opposition will not redeem you of your responsibilities. The country is watching you and people will reflect it in the next elections," said Kavitha Kalvakuntla, BRS leader.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also said that he was not satisfied with PM Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha saying the prime minister did not answer questions raised by the opposition.

"I'm not satisfied with (PM's speech). No talk about inquiry happened. If he (Gautam Adani) is not a friend then he (PM) should have said that inquiry should be conducted. It's clear that the PM is protecting him (Gautam Adani)," Rahul Gandhi said while speaking to media after Prime Minister's speech.

