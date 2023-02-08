'Jeevan khapa diya hai, pal pal khapa diya hai': PM Modi on why people trust him

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that people's trust in him is not due to newspaper headlines, or through TV channels but because he has given his life, every moment for the people of the country.

"Trust in Modi was not born out of newspaper headlines, not through faces on TV. (I have) given my life, every moment of mine for the people of the country, for the glorious future of the country," PM Narendra Modi said in Lok Sabha.

Slamming the opposition, PM Modi said, "those who are drunk in arrogance and think that only they have the knowledge, feel that only by abusing Modi a way will come out, that only through false, nonsensical mudslinging on Modi a path will be paved. It has been 22 years, they still have a misapprehension."

"I thought election results will bring such (Opposition) people together on a stage but it didn't happen. They should thank ED that due to it they have now come together," PM Modi said.

"Some people here have a craze for Harvard studies. During Covid, it was said that there will be a case study on devastation in India. Over the years an important study has been done at Harvard and the subject of the study is the 'Rise and fall of India's Congress Party'" the Prime Minister said while lashing out at the opposition.

However, responding to PM Modi's address, Rahul Gandhi said, "I'm not satisfied with (PM's speech). No talk about inquiry happened. If he (Gautam Adani) is not a friend then he (PM) should have said that inquiry should be conducted. It's clear that the PM is protecting him (Gautam Adani)"

