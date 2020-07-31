Image Source : FILE AAP''s Atishi, Chadha should back allegations with facts or apologise: NDMC leaders

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Thursday said AAP leaders Atishi and Raghav Chadha should either back their allegations of corruption in the civic bodies with facts or apologise. He said this during a press conference here with Chairman of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation's Standing Committee Chhail Bihari Goswami and Leader of House Yogesh Verma, the NDMC said in a statement.

Prakash said that whatever allegations the AAP leaders have made, "they should back those with facts, or they should apologise for the allegations levelled against the municipal corporations of Delhi".

Mayor Jai Prakash alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) always follows the policy of "accusing and running away".

"If the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, Raghav Chadha and Atishi, do not apologise, then we will file defamation case of Rs 1 crore against these two leaders in a court," Verma was quoted as saying in the statement.

However, Atishi and Chadha, on Wednesday had claimed that the NDMC''s Leader of House had sent defamation notices of Rs 1 crore to them for alleging corruption in municipal corporations.

"They have levelled allegations against the corporation without knowing the facts," he claimed.

An example of this was also seen on Wednesday when the Delhi High Court directed the city government to immediately release Rs 8 crore to the NDMC to pay due salaries to the doctors, the mayor said.

"About Rs 1,180 crore of due amount, for the first and second quarters of this financial year 2020-21, has not been given by the Delhi government to the corporation yet," the mayor claimed.

