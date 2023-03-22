Wednesday, March 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 22, 2023

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 22, 2023

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 22, 2023 20:22 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 22, 2023 | WATCH
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 22, 2023 | WATCH

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Navratri prayers in all district temples of UP, VHP announces 100 crore Hanuman Chalisa recitation

  • Exclusive: First time since Independence, new Sharda Peeth temple reopened in Kashmir near LOC

  • Exclusive: Samajwadi Party MPs question Parliament holiday on first day of Navratri

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News