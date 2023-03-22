Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 22, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
Exclusive: Navratri prayers in all district temples of UP, VHP announces 100 crore Hanuman Chalisa recitation
Exclusive: First time since Independence, new Sharda Peeth temple reopened in Kashmir near LOC
Exclusive: Samajwadi Party MPs question Parliament holiday on first day of Navratri
India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.
Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.