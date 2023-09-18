Monday, September 18, 2023
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 18, 2023

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

  • Will the historic Women Reservation Bill be passed in new Parliament House? 
  • PM Narendra Modi, opposition leaders speak on 75 years’ journey of Parliament on last day of sitting in present building.
  • BJP challenges Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to dissolve assembly and order early elections.

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

