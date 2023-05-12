Friday, May 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 12, 2023

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 12, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 12, 2023 20:02 IST
aaj ki baat, aaj ki baat with rajat sharma, aaj ki baat May 12, imran khan, pakistan, pakistan prime
Image Source : INDIA TV. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 12, 2023.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Imran set free by High Court, Shehbaz Sharif’s plan failed. What was the plan?

  • Sameer Wankhede raided by CBI, he’d wanted huge bribe for releasing SRK’s son

  • UP CM Yogi watches ‘The Kerala Story’,  Supreme Court raps Mamata govt over ban

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News