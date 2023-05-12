Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 12, 2023.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode :

Imran set free by High Court, Shehbaz Sharif’s plan failed. What was the plan?

Sameer Wankhede raided by CBI, he’d wanted huge bribe for releasing SRK’s son

UP CM Yogi watches ‘The Kerala Story’, Supreme Court raps Mamata govt over ban

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News