Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: ISIS claims responsibility for killing of ‘chaat’ vendor from Bihar in Srinagar

  At G-20 meet on Afghanistan, PM Modi calls for joint fight against nexus of radicalisation, terrorism and drugs smuggling
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 12, 2021 20:42 IST
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: ISIS claims responsibility for killing of ‘chaat’ vendor from Bihar in Srinagar, releases video
  • Exclusive: 4-member terror group that killed Hindu, Sikh civilians in Valley identified by security forces 
  • Exclusive: Why farmer leaders didn’t allow Priyanka, Jayant Chaudhary from addressing Kisan Morcha meet in Lakhimpur Kheri 

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

