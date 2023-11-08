Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 8, 2023.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar apologises for his remarks on 'sex education' in assembly, Congress, other allies maintain distance

PM Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, minister Smriti Irani, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi address election rallies in MP, Chhattisgarh

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi compares BJP with Ahiravan who had abducted Ram, Laxman, asks MP voters to act as Hanuman to defeat Ahiravan

