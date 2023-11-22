Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 22, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Yoga guru Swami Ramdev hits out at ‘medical mafia’, offers to place all medical records, bring cured patients before SC.

PM Narendra Modi tells Rajasthan voters, “write it down on a piece of paper, Gehlot will never come to power”.

Asked by police to wind up election rally at 10 pm, an angry Akbaruddin Owaisi said, “5 minutes remain, Koi mai ka laal paida nahin hua jo mujhe rok sake”

