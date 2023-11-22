Wednesday, November 22, 2023
     
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 22, 2023

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 22, 2023

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Yoga guru Swami Ramdev hits out at ‘medical mafia’, offers to place all medical records, bring cured patients before SC.
  • PM Narendra Modi tells Rajasthan voters, “write it down on a piece of paper, Gehlot will never come to power”.
  • Asked by police to wind up election rally at 10 pm, an angry Akbaruddin Owaisi said, “5 minutes remain, Koi mai ka laal paida nahin hua jo mujhe rok sake”

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

