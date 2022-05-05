Thursday, May 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • Fire breaks out in shop in Bombay Timber Mart Market in Reay Road area of Mumbai; six fire tenders are present at the spot
  • Gujarat court sentences MLA Jignesh Mevani to 3-month jail in 2017 case of taking out Azadi march
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 5, 2022

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 5, 2022

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM. 

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 05, 2022 23:04 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 5, 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 5, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Muslims in Karnataka get WhatsApp msgs, ‘do not send women outside without burqa, or face consequences’
  • Exclusive: PFI leader Mohd. Shakif’s hate speech against Hindus, Centre; asks Muslims to ‘come out and resist’ 
  • Exclusive: In UP, bulldozers in action demolishing encroachments in Lucknow, Kanpur, Indirapuram (Ghaziabad): 

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM. 

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News