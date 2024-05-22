Wednesday, May 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 22, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 22, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 22, 2024 21:12 IST
Aaj Ki Baat
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 22, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • In Delhi rally, PM Narendra Modi used 'Khan Market gang' jibe for Congress
  • Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tells UP rally, "On June 4 afternoon, a movie 'Ek Thi BJP' will be screened"
  • UP CM Yogi Adityanath predicts, "Chaar June Ko Char Sau Paar", says, "Let Akhilesh Yadav worry about his family members' seats"

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement