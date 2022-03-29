Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 29, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: How a plot to foment riot in Gorakhpur was foiled, the day Yogi took oath as CM in Lucknow

Exclusive: Who were the leaders who plotted this riot in Gorakhpur? Why are they now underground?

Exclusive: Dalit Hindu girl in MP tells police, her Muslim husband after giving ‘triple talaq’ now demands ‘halala’

