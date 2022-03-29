Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 29, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: How a plot to foment riot in Gorakhpur was foiled, the day Yogi took oath as CM in Lucknow
- Exclusive: Who were the leaders who plotted this riot in Gorakhpur? Why are they now underground?
- Exclusive: Dalit Hindu girl in MP tells police, her Muslim husband after giving ‘triple talaq’ now demands ‘halala’
India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.