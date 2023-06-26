Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 26, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: 15 top Pakistan army officers including 1 Lt. Gen, 3 Maj Gen, 7 Brigadier level officers dismissed, 102 serving, retd. army officers and relatives being probed for ‘involvement’ in May 9 violence
- Exclusive: Why Defence Minister @rajnathsingh said, “people of Pak Occupied Kashmir will soon demand to be part of India’
- Exclusive: ‘Stop panchayat elections if there is so much bloodshed’, Calcutta High Court judge tells West Bengal govt
