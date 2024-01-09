Tuesday, January 09, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 9, 2024

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: January 09, 2024 20:40 IST
Aaj Ki Baat
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 9, 2024.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • UP CM declares holiday in all schools and colleges on January 22, all liquor shops to remain closed, and Yogi Adityanath reviews preparations in Ayodhya
  • Seat-sharing talks in Punjab and Maharashtra between INDIA alliance parties hit hurdles
  • ED files chargesheet against Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti in land-for-jobs scam, Mamata hits out at ED and CBI, comparing them to “rats and mice looting people’s money.”

​India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

