Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 18, 2024

In today's episode:
- Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav‘s uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav justifies 1990 police firing on ‘kar sevaks’ in Ayodhya
- Sadhvi Ritambhara describes in ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ the horrific 1990 police firing on ‘kar sevaks’ in Ayodhya
- Ram Lalla idol enters sanctum sanctorum of new temple in Ayodhya, first visuals
