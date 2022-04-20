Wednesday, April 20, 2022
     
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 20, 2022 21:53 IST
aaj ki baat, delhi violence
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 20, 2022

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Why Delhi Police prevented AIMIM chief Owaisi from visiting mosque in Jahangirpuri? 
  • Exclusive: Encroachments near mosque were razed, but who spread rumours that Jahangirpuri mosque was razed? 
  • Exclusive: How MCD bulldozers razed encroachments by both Muslim, Hindu shop owners in Jahangirpuri, Delhi

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM. 

