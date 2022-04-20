Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 20, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Why Delhi Police prevented AIMIM chief Owaisi from visiting mosque in Jahangirpuri?

Exclusive: Encroachments near mosque were razed, but who spread rumours that Jahangirpuri mosque was razed?

Exclusive: How MCD bulldozers razed encroachments by both Muslim, Hindu shop owners in Jahangirpuri, Delhi

