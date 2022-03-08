Tuesday, March 08, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. I-T raids Aaditya Thackeray's close aide ahead of Sanjay Raut's operation to 'expose' ED

I-T raids Aaditya Thackeray's close aide ahead of Sanjay Raut's operation to 'expose' ED

The ITD swooped on the homes and offices of Rahul Kanal, a Trustee of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi, a confidante of Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray.

IANS Reported by: IANS
Mumbai Updated on: March 08, 2022 16:39 IST
I-T raids, Income Tax department, shiv sena
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Minister Aditya Thackeray slammed the I-T Department's action terming it as misuse of central probe.

Highlights

  • IT dept aided prominent leaders close to Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena, its youth wing Yuva Sena.
  • Raids came as MP Sanjay Raut was preparing to make an 'expose' against Enforcement Directorate (ED).
  • Aditya Thackeray slammed I-T Department's action terming it as misuse of central probe agencies.

The Income Tax Department raided prominent leaders close to the ruling Shiv Sena and its youth wing Yuva Sena -- hours before party MP Sanjay Raut was preparing to make an 'expose' against the Enforcement Directorate (ED), here on Tuesday.

The ITD swooped on the homes and offices of Rahul Kanal, a Trustee of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi, a confidante of Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray, and Sadanand Kadam, the brother of senior Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam, Sanjay Kadam and a government official, among others.

Minister Aditya Thackeray slammed the I-T Department's action terming it as misuse of central probe agencies, but vowed the Shiv Sena would not be cowed by such tactics.

The latest I-T Department action came after the February 25 raids on Shiv Sena Corporator Yeshwant Jadhav and others in connection with alleged tax evasion on income worth over Rs 130 crore.

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News