Image Source : PTI 8 killed as car hits truck in Assam

A car carrying eight persons, who were returning from their friend's wedding, hit a stationary truck on NH 15 in Assam's Udalgiri district on Wednesday, killing all of them on the spot, a police officer said. Vehicles, including the vegetable-laden truck, were stranded at Gelabill on the national highway, due to another accident that had occurred a short while ago, he said.

The victims were friends of the groom, hailing from Borjhar area of Tezpur town, and were co-workers.

The car was returning to Tezpur from Baihata.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

ALSO READ: 150 Indians deported from US land at Delhi airport\

ALSO READ: 22 fishermen arrested in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary