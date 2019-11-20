Wednesday, November 20, 2019
     
8 killed as car hits truck in Assam

The car was returning to Tezpur from Baihata. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, a police officer said.

Tezpur Published on: November 20, 2019 13:07 IST
A car carrying eight persons, who were returning from their friend's wedding, hit a stationary truck on NH 15 in Assam's Udalgiri district on Wednesday, killing all of them on the spot, a police officer said. Vehicles, including the vegetable-laden truck, were stranded at Gelabill on the national highway, due to another accident that had occurred a short while ago, he said.

The victims were friends of the groom, hailing from Borjhar area of Tezpur town, and were co-workers.

The car was returning to Tezpur from Baihata.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

