22 fishermen arrested in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary

Twenty-two fishermen have been arrested for fishing illegally in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, a forest official said. The government had declared Gahirmatha a marine sanctuary in 1997 to protect sea turtles, which arrive on the coast during winter to lay eggs. The fishermen, residents of fishing villages of Batighar and Ramnagar in Mahakalpada tehsil of Kendrapara district, were arrested on Monday, the officials said.

Fishing trawlers used by the intruders were seized near Hukitola coast as they had trespassed into the sanctuary corridors, contravening the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act (OMFRA), 1982, the officials said.

The fishermen have also been sensitised on the restrictions imposed on human activities in the marine sanctuary, said Divisional Forest Officer, Rajnagar Mangrove (wildlife) Forest Division officials.

Gahirmatha beach is the largest rookery of sea turtles in the world. The government has banned fishing within 20 km of the coastline in the marine sanctuary area for seven months from November 1 to May 31 to save the endangered marine species.

