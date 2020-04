Image Source : PTI 8 fresh coronavirus cases emerge in Kanpur; count rises to 91

The number of coronavirus cases in Kanpur has risen to 91 as 8 new cases emerged on Thursday. Out of these 91 cases, 7 have recovered from the disease while 2 have passed away.

Kanpur currently has 82 active COVID-19 cases in the city. It is one of the hotspots for the coronavirus spread in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

UP's COVID-19 count has risen to 1,449 out of which 173 people have recovered while 21 have passed away.

