7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Srinagar, J&K

Image Source : AP Jammu and Kashmir has reported 7 new COVID-19 cases.

Seven more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Out of the 7 new cases, 4 have a history of contact with already positive cases of the religious congregation while three others have travel history outside J&K. Meanwhile, all those people who had come in contact with these seven people are being traced, informed Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning, Jammu & Kashmir.

India coronavirus toll has surged to 873 including 19 deaths, registering over 100 new confirmed cases on Friday amid lockdown situation in the country to contain the virus from spreading further. India is under a 21-day lockdown period after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 urged people to strictly adhere to lockdown rules as it was very important to fight the virus at the current stage. He advised and warned people that if India fails to restrict the virus from spreading further then its impact would be devastating for all. Globally, there are now close to 6 lakh coronavirus confirmed cases including over 27,000 deaths.

For the majority of people (especially young), the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms including fever and cough. However, those who are already suffering from some illness such as respiratory problem or adults, are more likely to be affected by COVID-19 and can cause severe illness, including pneumonia. People should also note that the majority of people who test postive for COVID-19 also do recover from the disease. People with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

