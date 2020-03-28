District-wise COVID-19 positive cases in India; check complete list

Image Source : AP India coronavirus confirmed cases toll is over 800 now.

India coronavirus confirmed cases toll has surged to 873 with 20 deaths reported so far even when a 21-day lockdown has been imposed nation-wide since March 25. COVID-19 positive cases in India have emerged from a number of states with Maharashtra being the region where maximum confirmed cases have surfaced so far at 177. Next to Maharashtra is Kerala which has seen 165 COVID-19 cases till date. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan have also reported over 40 cases of coronavirus. India is under 21-day lockdown period which the experts say is the most effective way to contain the virus from further spreading.

While Maharashtra tops with maximum number of cases, Mumbai has the highest of them at 47. Next to Mumbai is Kerala's Kasargod with 45 cases. Delhi has 36, Gurugram has 27 and Bhilwara in Rajasthan has 17 COVID-19 cases. The whole concept behind the 21-day lockdown is breaking the chain of the spread of virus. However, WHO said that lockdown alone just won't help in defeating the disease, therefore, identifying, testing and treating every possible suspect of coronavirus has to be the next step.

District-wise COVID-19 positive cases in India

For the majority of people (especially young), the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms including fever and cough. However, those who are already suffering from some illness such as respiratory problem or adults, are more likely to be affected by COVID-19 and can cause severe illness, including pneumonia. People should also note that the majority of people who test postive for COVID-19 also do recover from the disease. People with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

