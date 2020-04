File

Five more policemen from Delhi's Chandni Mahal Police Station have tested positive for the coronavirus. Earlier, 3 cops were found infected with the virus.

On April 11, as many as 52 people out of the 102, who were living in 13 mosques in Chandni Mahal, tested positive for COVID-19 and many of them had attended a congregation in Nizamuddin, a COVID-19 hotspot.

