3 Hyderabad firms selected for NASA's Covid ventilator

Telangana's Minister for Industries K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday said that he is pleased to know that all the three Indian companies selected by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to manufacture VITAL ventilators to treat Covid-19 patients are operating from Hyderabad.

Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd and Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd, which are among 21 companies picked up worldwide by NASA to manufacture Ventilator Intervention Technology Accessible Locally (VITAL) ventilators to treat critically-ill Covid-19 patients.

"Absolutely a pleasure to see all three entities having operations in Hyderabad #USIndia collaboration is vital to both nations' strategic interest and growth," tweeted Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, re-tweeted the earlier tweet by Joel Reifman, US Consu General in Hyderabad.

@NASA 's 'VITAL' ventilators have operations in #Hyderabad, while Medha Servo Drives is headquartered here. #USIndia collaboration makes both our countries stronger. #DostiUnitesUs," the US Consul General tweeted.

Reifman tagged a tweet by the US State Department account for the Bureau of South and Central Asian (SCA) Affairs.

"Congrats to the 3 Indian companies @NASA selected to make a ventilator specifically designed to treat COVID19 patients. Only 21 licenses were granted worldwide - a testament to the grantees and the importance of the US-India partnership to combat Covid 19," the SCA tweet said.

According to a tweet by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, manufacturers were selected to make Covid-19 specific ventilator VITAL. "It's simpler and more affordable than traditional ventilator, freeing the latter for more severe symptoms. Its design can be used in the field hospitals."

