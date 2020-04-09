24 new coronavirus cases reported in Kashmir

Representational

At least 24 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Kashmir on Thursday. With this, the total cases in Jammu and Kashmir have reached 184. Out of these, while 32 patients are from Jammu, 152 patients are from Kashmir.

"24 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Kashmir. Total cases in the state stands at 184. 32 patients are from Jammu and 152 patients are from Kashmir. All are contacts," Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), Jammu & Kashmir said today.

Earlier on Wednesday, fourteen fresh cases of the coronavirus were detected in Jammu and Kashmir. The officials said aggressive contact tracing of the new cases has been started and some new areas have been declared as red zones in Srinagar following detection of the fresh cases.

More than 40,000 people have been kept under surveillance, including 9,200 who are either in government established quarantine facilities or in home isolation.

