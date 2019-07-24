Owaisi blames Congress for bringing draconian UAPA Bill into existence

As he opposed the UAPA Bill, Owaisi blamed the Congress for bringing the "draconian" bill into existence.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday blamed the Congress party for initialising draconian laws against Muslims and Dalits -- a trend that is now continued by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The blame game came in the aftermath of the Lok Sabha passing the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment (UAPA) Bill.

Owaisi said he had warned the Congress in 2008 to not bring the 'draconian' bill, adding, "I blame the Congress for this. They are the culprits for bringing in this law. It allows for the seizure of property and where is judicial scrutiny? We never get justice whether it is Congress or BJP. Muslims and Dalits are the worst sufferers of such draconian laws."

Owaisi added that he wished that a top Congress leader was sent to jail under the law.

Asaduddin Owasi also claimed that the provisions of the bill were against the process of natural justice.