Water level of Sardar Sarovar dam crosses danger mark, 22 out of 30 gates opened

Amid heavy rains in Gujarat and the neighbouring state of Madhya Pradesh, water level in Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam reservoir, saw a massive rise crossing the danger mark on Friday.

The dam, built across the Narmada river, is located in Gujarat.

About 22 out of 30 doors of Sardar Sarovar Dam has been opened following heavy rainfall in Gujarat. At present 96 thousand cusecs of water is being released.

However, the level of the dam is being maintained at 131 meters as per the rule.

Earlier, the indefinite satyagraha (protest) launched by the Narmada Bachao Andolan demanded that the gates of the Sardar Sarovar Dam be opened immediately so that the level of dams backwater in Madhya Pradesh is reduced and nearby villages are not submerged.

As many as 42 villages of three districts living in low-lying areas in Gujarat were put on alert and have been shifted to safe places before the gates of the dam were opened.

Meanwhile, Incessant rainfall has thrown normal life out of gear in Gujarat. The state has so far received 61.55 per cent of its average annual rainfall, according to official data.

Several areas in Surat, Valsad, Bharuch, Narmada and Dangs, in the southern part of the state, got heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday. Low-lying villages have been flooded and National Disaster Response Force and Air Force teams are in the region for rescue and relief operations.