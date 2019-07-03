Rahul Gandhi changes Twitter profile, removes Congress President as designation

Rahul Gandhi Twitter Handle Bio Changed

Rahul Gandhi has changed his Twitter bio barely after an hour, he announced his resignation on Wednesday. He has removed 'Congress president' as his designation from his official Twitter profile. Rahul Gandhi shared a 960-word resignation letter on the microblogging site on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi's updated Twitter profile now reads - "This is the official account of Rahul Gandhi | Member of the Indian National Congress | Member of Parliament."

Asserting that he is no longer the Congress president, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said in resignation letter that it had been an honour to serve the party whose values and ideals have served as the "lifeblood of this beautiful nation".

"It is an honour for me to serve the Congress Party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation. I owe the country and my organisation a debt of tremendous gratitude and love," Rahul said.

As president of the Congress, Rahul Gandhi took 100 per cent responsibility of the party's loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

"Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress president," he said in an open letter shared on Twitter.

Gandhi, who suggested that the Congress Working Committee be entrusted with the task of finding a new party president and it would not be correct for him to select his successor, also said he owes the country and his organisation a debt of tremendous gratitude and love.

