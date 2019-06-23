Sunday, June 23, 2019
     
Punjab Police constable wins Rs 2 crore in lottery

Punjab Police constable Ashok Kumar won state government's New Year Lohri Bumper draw by winning the bumper prize of Rs 2 crore, it was announced on Sunday.

Chandigarh Published on: June 23, 2019 17:40 IST
Image Source : PTI

Representative image

Punjab Police constable Ashok Kumar won state government's New Year Lohri Bumper draw by winning the bumper prize of Rs 2 crore, it was announced on Sunday.

Kumar, 30, a resident of Motian village in Hoshiarpur district, never thought that he would become a millionaire one day.

He had misplaced the prize money lottery ticket but later traced it to his desk drawer at a Hoshiarpur police station.

Kumar said the lottery bumper prize money changed his life.

A spokesperson for the Lotteries Department said the sale of Punjab State Sawan Bumper 2019 is underway and the draw would be held on July 8.

He said the first prize of Rs 3 crore would be split between two winners (Rs 1.5 and 1.5 crore each).

The second prize of Rs 10 lakh each will be given to five winners and the third prize of Rs 2.5 lakh each will be given to 20 winners.

