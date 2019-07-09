Image Source : PTI Militants shoot, injure civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore town representational image

Militants have shot and critically injured a civilian in Pampore town of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the militants on late Monday evening barged into the house of Muhammad Rafiq Rather and fired at him.

"He was shifted to the hospital in a critical condition. Searches were started in the area immediately after the incident," a police officer said.

Also Read | US-led airstrike kills 3 IS militants in Iraq

Also Read | Two security personnel injured in encounter with terrorists in Kashmir's Pampore