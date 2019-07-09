Tuesday, July 09, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Militants shoot, injure civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore town

Militants shoot, injure civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore town

Militants have shot and critically injured a civilian in Pampore town of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on Tuesday.

IANS IANS
Srinagar Published on: July 09, 2019 7:01 IST
Militants shoot, injure civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's
Image Source : PTI

Militants shoot, injure civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore town

representational image 

Militants have shot and critically injured a civilian in Pampore town of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the militants on late Monday evening barged into the house of Muhammad Rafiq Rather and fired at him.

Related Stories

"He was shifted to the hospital in a critical condition. Searches were started in the area immediately after the incident," a police officer said.

Also Read | US-led airstrike kills 3 IS militants in Iraq

Also Read | Two security personnel injured in encounter with terrorists in Kashmir's Pampore

Write a comment

Budget 2019

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryTwo new heavy-lift Chinook helicopters for IAF arrive in Gujarat Next StoryDelhi temple vandalism: New idols to be placed at Lal Kuan temple today, communal tension prevails  