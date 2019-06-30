Mann Ki Baat returns: PM Narendra Modi to address nation on radio for the first time after election victory

Image Source : FILE PM Narendra Modi

Mann Ki Baat, the monthly radio address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to mark its return on Sunday (June 30). The radio programme was temporarily suspended by PM Modi just ahead of Lok Sabha election 2019. On Saturday, PM Modi urged everyone to tune into the radio address.

"After four long months, #MannKiBaat is back to do what it has always loved- celebrate the power of positivity and the strengths of 130 crore Indians!

Do tune in at 11 AM tomorrow morning!" he said in his tweet.

PM Narendra Modi had temporarily suspended Mann Ki Baat, days before announcement of Lok Sabha Election 2019. At the time, he had expressed confidence that he will return to power once again and address the nation in days after the elections.

Lok Sabha election 2019 saw PM Modi-led NDA come back to power with the BJP winning 303 seats. It managed to improve its tally by 21 seats as compared to that in Lok Sabha Election 2014. The Congress managed to improve its tally too, but only by 8 seats, bringing total number of seats to 52.

During his previous tenure, PM Narendra Modi has addressed the nation 53 times through Mann Ki Baat.

