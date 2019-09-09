Monday, September 09, 2019
     
Former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh rejoins BJP

After serving a full five-year term as Rajasthan governor, former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh on Monday rejoined the BJP at the party office here in presence of senior leaders of the state unit.

PTI
New Delhi Updated on: September 09, 2019 14:58 IST
The 87-year-old leader took the membership of the saffron party in the presence of UP BJP chief Swatantradev Singh.

His son Rajveer Singh, Lok Sabha MP from Etah, and grandson Sandeep Singh, minister of state for finance, were also present at the party office.

Kalyan Sigh's tenure as Rajasthan governor ended on September 3. 

