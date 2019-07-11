Image Source : PTI Higher Secondary question papers, answer sheets to be combined from 2020

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has decided to do away with the practice of having separate question papers and answer scripts in the plus two examination from next year.

In the new Question-cum-Answer Booklet (QCAB) system, the council will introduce a single sheet to write the answers in the space provided below the printed questions, council president Mohua Das told reporters on Wednesday.

"This will change the practice of taking the question paper home after the examination. This has been done to modernise the plus two examination system," she said.

Enough blank space will be provided below every question, keeping in mind the possible length of an answer, she said.

In case, the answer exceeds the space alloted for a particular question, the examinee will be given an extra sheet, but there will be word limits to long answer-type questions.

Till this year, essay type questions had to be written in separate answer sheets while answers to multiple choice and objective-type questions had to be penned on the question paper itself and clubbed with the main answer sheet.

From next year, there will be no separate answer sheet and all the answers will have to be written on the question paper, Das explained.

The entire sheet, consisting of essay type and objective type question and the answers, will have to be submitted to the invigilator before leaving the examination hall.

The change will help the examiners to evaluate the answers more systematically and minimise possibility of candidates adopting unfair means, another council official said.

There were reports of images of question papers being circulated on WhatsAapp during the recent secondary examination in the state.

However, the secondary board had claimed that there were no question leaks the purported images did not tally with the original question papers.

