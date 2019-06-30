Sunday, June 30, 2019
     
Delhi extends summer break for students up to Class 8

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that while schools will reopen on July 8 for these students, classes will start for senior classes as per earlier schedule.

New Delhi Published on: June 30, 2019 15:49 IST
Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia
Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia

The Delhi government on Sunday extended till July 8 the summer break for students up to Class 8 due to the hot weather.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that while schools will reopen on July 8 for these students, classes will start for senior classes as per earlier schedule.

"Due to the hot weather in Delhi, the summer break for schools in the city has been extended for a week for students up to Class 8," Sisodia tweeted.

