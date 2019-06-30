Delhi extends summer break for students up to Class 8

Image Source : PTI Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia

The Delhi government on Sunday extended till July 8 the summer break for students up to Class 8 due to the hot weather.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that while schools will reopen on July 8 for these students, classes will start for senior classes as per earlier schedule.

"Due to the hot weather in Delhi, the summer break for schools in the city has been extended for a week for students up to Class 8," Sisodia tweeted.

दिल्ली में गर्म मौसम को देखते हुए स्कूलों में 8वीं क्लास तक के लिए गर्मी की छुट्टियाँ एक सप्ताह के लिए बढ़ाई जा रही हैं.



8वीं तक बच्चों के स्कूल अब 8 जुलाई से खुलेंगे. बाक़ी क्लास के लिए स्कूल अपने पूर्व निर्धारित कार्यक्रम के अनुसार खुलेंगे. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 30, 2019

