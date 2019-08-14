How does CBI do a good job in cases with no political overtones? asks CJI Ranjan Gogoi

"Why is it that whenever there are no political overtones to the case, the CBI does a good job?" he said.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has questioned the country's premier investigating agency -- the Central Bureau of Investigation, while also recommending a comprehensive legislation to make it efficient and impartial.

CJI Gogoi, on Tuesday, added the CBI should get "statutory status through legislation," which, he said, must be equivalent to that of the national auditor, the Comptroller and Auditor General and advocated administrative and financial autonomy for the agency.

CJI Gogoi was speaking at an event organised by the CBI.

While he praised the CBI for being one of the few investigative agencies that has managed to carve out "a special place" for itself, he put forth a pertinent question.

"Why is it that whenever there are no political overtones to the case, the CBI does a good job?" he said.

The public attention, he said, is "more often than not" drawn to failure than success of any public institution.

"True, in a number of high-profile and politically sensitive cases the agency has not been able to meet the standards of judicial scrutiny. Equally true it is that such lapses may not have happened infrequently," he said.

"Such instances reflect systemic issues and indicate a deep mismatch between institutional aspirations, organisational design, working culture, and governing politics. I have no doubt that there is more than enough strength within the organisation to deal with any such situation.

"Efforts must be made to delink crucial aspects of CBI from the overall administrative control of the government. CBI should be given statutory status through legislation equivalent to that provided to the CAG. The legal mandate of CBI must be strengthened by having a comprehensive legislation addressing deficiencies relating to organisational structure, charter of functions, limits of power, superintendence, and oversight," he concluded.