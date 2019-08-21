Former Madhya Pradesh CM Babulal Gaur passes away at 89

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Babulal Gaur passes away

Babulal Gaur, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader, passed away at a hospital in Bhopal today.

Gaur breathed his last at Narmada Hospital this morning.

Babulal Gaur was admitted on August 7 in a critical condition after his blood pressure dropped. The 89-year-old was put on a ventilator at Narmada Hospital after he complained of restlessness and dizziness.

Gaur served as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh from August 2004 to November 2005.

Born on June 2, 1930, Babulal Gaur was elected in 10 assembly elections from Govindpura before retiring from electoral politics in 2018 due to old age. Krishna Gaur, his daughter-in-law, won Govindpura assembly seat in 2018 as a BJP candidate.