Arvind Kejriwal to inaugurate RTR flyover today; Commuting towards IGI airport from south Delhi set to be easier

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover on Tuesday. After this, commuting towards IGI airport from south Delhi and Noida will be much easier.

In November 2014, the construction of the elevated road was started. It was to be completed by November 2016, but missed several deadlines.

Due to the repeated delays to the project for several reasons, it has been built at a cost of around Rs 310 crore.

From Munirka flyover to Subroto Park

The newly constructed 2.7 km flyover branches out of Munirka flyover and ends before Army Research and Referral Hospital near Subroto Park close to National Highway-8.

"On Tuesday, the chief minister is scheduled to inaugurate the Rao Tula Ram flyover which has been built by the Public Works Department (PWD)," a senior Delhi government official.

The official said that once the three-lane elevated road gets opened for public, the motorists from south Delhi areas like Munirka, Hauz Khas, Greater Kailash and Noida will be able to ditch the already clogged Outer Ring Road to reach the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

According to the PWD, a safety audit of the flyover was completed last week. Officials in PWD said that they had sent a file to the Chief Minister Office (CMO) earlier this month regarding to the inauguration of newly-constructed flyover.

Last week, the CMO had told PWD that the chief minister would inaugurate the RTR flyover on July 16.

