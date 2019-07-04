Andhra Pradesh opposition slams demolition man CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh have slammed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for his 'demolition mission' even as the government appears to be planning dismantling of Rajiv Smruthi Bhavan in this coastal city.

Jagan Reddy, who launched the demolition drive a few days ago with Praja Vedika, a meeting hall adjacent to Leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Amaravati, has asked officials to identify the unauthorised structures and demolish them.

The owner of Naidu's house was last week issued notice by Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) for constructing the building in violation of all rules and regulations on the banks of the Krishna river. About 50 other buildings were also issued notices and they are likely to be bulldozed in coming days.

Municipal authorities in Visakhapatnam have also taken up demolition of illegal buildings. Dozens of unauthorised buildings were demolished during last couple of days.

The office of main opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Visakhapatnam was also served a show-cause notice. The party has been asked to provide documents about the land on which it is located.

Buildings of a former minister and former MLA belonging to the TDP are said to be among 300 illegal structures identified for demolition.

The structures built near the beach in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms have also come under the scanner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

Leaders of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) said the buildings which came up in violation of the CRZ norms would be demolished.

Leaders of the Congress voiced the apprehension that Rajiv Smruthi Bhavan on Beach Road may also face the demolition.

It was built as a memorial for former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who had spent a day in this coastal city before his assassination in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

The memorial had a photo exhibition of Rajiv Gandhi and serves as a centre for classical and carnatic music.

Interestingly the centre was built in 2008 by the then Congress government headed by Jagan Reddy's father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Jagan Reddy quit the Congress in 2011 to float YSRCP, which stormed to power in May with a landslide victory.

The opposition parties have come down heavily on Jagan Reddy for his demolition drive. The TDP claimed that the permission for building the house, in which Naidu is currently staying, was given when his father was the Chief Minister.

"This is a demolition government. It can't construct anything and is only keen in demolition," said former minister and senior TDP leader Y. Ramakrishnudu.

Naidu has termed Jagan Reddy's action as politics of vendetta. The TDP chief alleged that by demolition Praja Vedika and serving notice to the owner of his house, the government was targeting him.

ALSO READ: Congress flays Centre for going back on special status to Andhra Pradesh