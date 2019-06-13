Thursday, June 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. AN-32 crash: Bodies of all crew members, black box of aircraft recovered

AN-32 crash: Bodies of all crew members, black box of aircraft recovered

The wreckage of the plane was found around 16 kilometres north of the Lipo area in Arunachal Pradesh on June 11 at a height of twelve thousand feet. A 15-member team of mountaineers from IAF and the Army was air-dropped from a helicopter near the site of the crash of the Indian Air Force's An-32 transport aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 13, 2019 17:17 IST
File/PTI

File/PTI

All the 13 bodies along with the black box of AN-32 transport aircraft were recovered on Thursday from the crash site in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to news agency ANI, choppers would be used to ferry the bodies from the crash site in Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, The Indian Air Force confirmed that all 13 personnel who were on board the AN-32  have been killed.

The IAF said that its search teams reached the AN-32 crash site on Thursday morning and did not find any survivors.

The families of the 13 personnel on board the ill-fated transport aircraft were informed and IAF tweeted to pay their respects to the 'air warriors'.

WATCH VIDEO:

ALSO READ |  No survivors found at crash site, confirms IAF

The AN-32 aircraft with 13 personnel on board had taken off from the Jorhat air base in Assam around 12:25 pm on June 3. 

The aircraft was headed for Mechuka - an advanced landing ground in Arunachal Pradesh closer to the Chinese border. 

The transport aircraft lost contact with the radar and ground staff and did not reach the Mechuka air base at its scheduled landing time at 1 pm the same day. 

Eight days after, its wreckage was spotted 16 kilometres North of Lipo, North East of Tato at an approximate elevation of 12,000 ft by an IAF Mi-17 helicopter undertaking search in the expanded search zone.

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryHurriyat Conference asks PMs of India and Pakistan to resume talks Next Story17-year-old wrestler booked for molesting national level girl grappler  