AN-32 crash: Bodies of all crew members, black box of aircraft recovered

File/PTI

All the 13 bodies along with the black box of AN-32 transport aircraft were recovered on Thursday from the crash site in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to news agency ANI, choppers would be used to ferry the bodies from the crash site in Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, The Indian Air Force confirmed that all 13 personnel who were on board the AN-32 have been killed.

The IAF said that its search teams reached the AN-32 crash site on Thursday morning and did not find any survivors.

The families of the 13 personnel on board the ill-fated transport aircraft were informed and IAF tweeted to pay their respects to the 'air warriors'.

WATCH VIDEO:

ALSO READ | No survivors found at crash site, confirms IAF

The AN-32 aircraft with 13 personnel on board had taken off from the Jorhat air base in Assam around 12:25 pm on June 3.

The aircraft was headed for Mechuka - an advanced landing ground in Arunachal Pradesh closer to the Chinese border.

The transport aircraft lost contact with the radar and ground staff and did not reach the Mechuka air base at its scheduled landing time at 1 pm the same day.

Eight days after, its wreckage was spotted 16 kilometres North of Lipo, North East of Tato at an approximate elevation of 12,000 ft by an IAF Mi-17 helicopter undertaking search in the expanded search zone.