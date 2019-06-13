AN-32 Aircraft: No survivors found at crash site, confirms IAF

Wreckage of the AN-32 that was spotted on Tuesday.

The Indian Air Force on Thursday confirmed that all 13 personnel who were on board the AN-32 which crashed in Arunachal Pradesh have been killed.

The IAF said that its search teams reached the AN-32 crash site on Thursday morning and did not find any survivors.

#Update on #An32 crash: Eight members of the rescue team have reached the crash site today morning. IAF is sad to inform that there are no survivors from the crash of An32. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 13, 2019

Air-warriors, who lost their life in the tragic crash are W/C GM Charles, S/L H Vinod, F/L R Thapa, F/L A Tanwar, F/L S Mohanty, F/L MK Garg, WO KK Mishra, Sgt Anoop Kumar, Cpl Sherin, LAC SK Singh, LAC Pankaj, NC(E) Putali and NC(E) Rajesh Kumar.

A 15-member team of rescuers was airlifted on June 12 close to the crash site of the IAF's An-32 aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh to look for possible survivors.

Earlier on June 11, the wreckage of the AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force was spotted in a heavily forested mountainous terrain in Arunachal Pradesh, eight days after it went missing with 13 people onboard.

The AN-32 aircraft had disappeared from the radar after taking off on June 3 from the Jorhat airbase in Assam for the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district bordering China.

