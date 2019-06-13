AN-32 Aircraft: No survivors found at crash site, confirms IAF

The Indian Air Force on Thursday confirmed that all 13 personnel who were on board the AN-32 which crashed in Arunachal Pradesh have been killed.
The IAF said that its search teams reached the AN-32 crash site on Thursday morning and did not find any survivors.
#Update on #An32 crash: Eight members of the rescue team have reached the crash site today morning. IAF is sad to inform that there are no survivors from the crash of An32.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 13, 2019
Air-warriors, who lost their life in the tragic crash are W/C GM Charles, S/L H Vinod, F/L R Thapa, F/L A Tanwar, F/L S Mohanty, F/L MK Garg, WO KK Mishra, Sgt Anoop Kumar, Cpl Sherin, LAC SK Singh, LAC Pankaj, NC(E) Putali and NC(E) Rajesh Kumar.
A 15-member team of rescuers was airlifted on June 12 close to the crash site of the IAF's An-32 aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh to look for possible survivors.
Earlier on June 11, the wreckage of the AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force was spotted in a heavily forested mountainous terrain in Arunachal Pradesh, eight days after it went missing with 13 people onboard.
The AN-32 aircraft had disappeared from the radar after taking off on June 3 from the Jorhat airbase in Assam for the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district bordering China.
