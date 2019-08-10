Image Source : PTI Four dead, one injured in accident on Delhi-Jaipur NH 8 near Manesar (Representational image)

Four people were killed while one more was injured when their auto-rickshaw crashed into a mini truck after being hit from behind by a speeding dumper, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place on the Vatika flyover on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway 8 around 10 pm on Friday night, they added. Sarfaraj Alam (40), Dhirendra Kumar (27) and Satya Prakash Maurya, residents of Bihar, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh respectively died on the spot. The driver of the auto also died in the accident but his identity was not yet known, officials said.

Another passenger, Paranveer Singh from Rajasthan, suffered critical injuries in the accident and is battling for life, they added. "The victims are employed in different companies in IMT Manesar," Sajjan Singh, sub-inspector of Kherki Dhaula police station, said.

They had boarded a shared auto from IMT Manesar Chowk for Rajiv Chowk, he added. "Due to light traffic at night, the auto was going at a high speed and a mini truck plying ahead of it was also speeding. The driver of the mini-truck suddenly applied brakes and the auto driver did the same to avoid an accident.

"The auto driver managed to control his vehicle but the driver of the speeding dumper failed to apply the brakes in time," Singh said. The dumper rammed the auto from behind and the impact made the latter crash into the mini-truck ahead, he added.